Nebraska Offensive Lineman Ejected After Throwing Punch That Was Very Questionable

Nebraska offensive lineman Turner Corcoran was kicked out of Saturday’s game against Indiana. The decision came after his second personal foul of the evening.

Nebraska offensive tackle Turner Corcoran. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Early in the second quarter, the Cornhuskers ran the ball up the middle and the Hoosiers defense swarmed in to make a gang tackle. As an Indiana defender approached the pile, Corcoran shoved him away and sent him flying to the turf.

It was a bit of a flop, and it wasn’t egregious, but Corcoran definitely threw him aside. And it happened right in front of the official so it drew a flag even though it probably could have gone without penalty.

First flag was a bad call, IMO.



Corcoran pushes the IU player off the pile. pic.twitter.com/ykFfECvNyE — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) October 2, 2022

Not long thereafter, Nebraska offensive lineman Turner Corcoran was flagged again and ejected.

The big offensive lineman won his block against the Indiana edge rusher and put him on the turf.

As he turned back around to get on top of the defender, Corcoran swung his arm and made contact with the defensive end’s helmet. It was deemed a punch and the Nebraska tackle was ejected from the game in interesting fashion.

“And No. 69, by his actions, has ejected himself from the game,” said the official.

Nebraska starting left tackle Turner Corcoran is ejected for allegedly throwing a punch. Mickey Joseph is the first to approach Corcoran as he leaves the field.#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/MBdmlW67te — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 2, 2022

Corcoran was kicked out of the game and sent to the locker room for committing his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. He was not able to return and fired up the crowd on his way out.

Turner Corcoran running off field after he was ejected for allegedly throwing a punch. pic.twitter.com/5V38PkrZDf — Lauren Michelson (@LaurenMichelson) October 2, 2022

There is no denying that Corcoran made contact with the defender’s helmet. He definitely swung.

However, the “punch” appeared to be with open hand. Although there was undeniable intent to make a statement while finishing his block, the contact to the face may have been unintentional.

Corcoran was turning back to drive the Indiana end into the ground and may have hit him in the face instead of connecting with his upper body. Take a look at the play in question:

Here's video of the "punch" that got #Huskers LT Turner Corcoran ejected from the game.



It was the 2nd consecutive personal foul/unnecessary roughness penalty on Corcoran. pic.twitter.com/t1T8K2CUv7 — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) October 2, 2022

We will likely never know if it was intentional or not. Either way, it seems like both personal foul penalties could have easily gone the other way. Corcoran was thrown out because of the consecutive unsportsmanlike conduct calls, but either the first, the second, or both may not have warranted a flag.