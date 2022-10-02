Nebraska Offensive Lineman Ejected After Throwing Punch That Was Very Questionable

Nebraska offensive lineman Turner Corcoran was kicked out of Saturday’s game against Indiana. The decision came after his second personal foul of the evening.
Early in the second quarter, the Cornhuskers ran the ball up the middle and the Hoosiers defense swarmed in to make a gang tackle. As an Indiana defender approached the pile, Corcoran shoved him away and sent him flying to the turf.
It was a bit of a flop, and it wasn’t egregious, but Corcoran definitely threw him aside. And it happened right in front of the official so it drew a flag even though it probably could have gone without penalty.
First flag was a bad call, IMO.— Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) October 2, 2022
Corcoran pushes the IU player off the pile. pic.twitter.com/ykFfECvNyE
Not long thereafter, Nebraska offensive lineman Turner Corcoran was flagged again and ejected.
The big offensive lineman won his block against the Indiana edge rusher and put him on the turf.
As he turned back around to get on top of the defender, Corcoran swung his arm and made contact with the defensive end’s helmet. It was deemed a punch and the Nebraska tackle was ejected from the game in interesting fashion.
“And No. 69, by his actions, has ejected himself from the game,” said the official.
Corcoran was kicked out of the game and sent to the locker room for committing his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. He was not able to return and fired up the crowd on his way out.
There is no denying that Corcoran made contact with the defender’s helmet. He definitely swung.
However, the “punch” appeared to be with open hand. Although there was undeniable intent to make a statement while finishing his block, the contact to the face may have been unintentional.
Corcoran was turning back to drive the Indiana end into the ground and may have hit him in the face instead of connecting with his upper body. Take a look at the play in question:
We will likely never know if it was intentional or not. Either way, it seems like both personal foul penalties could have easily gone the other way. Corcoran was thrown out because of the consecutive unsportsmanlike conduct calls, but either the first, the second, or both may not have warranted a flag.