Nebraska Fires Another Major Coach

Nebraska has pulled the trigger on firing defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.

Following an embarrassing 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the call to fire Chinander and make Bill Busch DC.

Nebraska’s defense has been appalling.

In three games this season against FBS teams, the Cornhuskers gave up a total of 125 points. With Scott Frost already gone, Chinander will now pack his bags and follow him.

Not only did Nebraska give up 125 points in three games against FBS competition, but Oklahoma hung 580 yards on the Cornhuskers this Saturday.

That followed Georgia Southern wracking up 642 yards in an upset win over the Cornhuskers. To call their defense terrible would be an absolute understatement.

The Cornhuskers are adamant about getting a fresh start and firing your DC four games into the season is one way to signal you mean business.

Time will tell if it pays off the rest of the way, but at least Nebraska is shaking things up after a 1-3 start. Fans have to be happy about that.