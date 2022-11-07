Embarrassing Nebraska Stat Shows How Bad The Team Has Become

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are the proud owners of a very embarrassing stat.

The Cornhuskers are currently 3-6, and there might not be another win left on the team’s schedule. However, that’s not the worst stat facing the program.

The Cornhuskers haven’t been to a bowl game since 2016. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska now has the longest streak in America among Power 5 teams for not playing in a bowl game. It had been Kansas, but after the Jayhawks got bowl eligible this past weekend, the embarrassing honor now falls on the team in Lincoln.

The last time Nebraska played in a bowl game was 2016. The Cornhuskers lost in the Music City Bowl to Tennessee.

Every Power 5 program has been to a bowl game since 2017 except for two: Kansas and Nebraska.



And the Jayhawks are going bowling. — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 5, 2022

Nebraska has fallen and fallen hard.

Imagine telling someone in the mid-1990s that Nebraska would go more than half a decade without appearing in a bowl game.

Would anyone have believed you? We’re talking about a program that won three national titles during the Bill Clinton administration. That wasn’t as long ago as you might think.

Now, the Cornhuskers are having another atrocious season. It’s almost comical at this point.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 3-6. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The last time Nebraska won double digit games in a season was 2012. Barack Obama still had several more years in the White House left.

The last season Nebraska finished with a winning record was in 2016. Since the start of the 2020 season, the Cornhuskers have just nine wins. It’s amazing how poorly things have gone for the historic power.

Scott Frost was an utter disaster, and the team now leads all P5 teams for not playing in a bowl game. It’s hard to believe it’s real, but here we are.

Nebraska last played in a bowl game in 2016. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Welcome to Nebraska’s current reality. It’s not pretty and it certainly doesn’t look like there’s any hope on the horizon.