Nearly Naked Cannes Protestor Makes Weird Statement About Ukraine

Well, that was awkward.

A female protestor disrupted the festivities at a Cannes red carpet event for George Miller’s new film A Thousand Years of Longing. The unidentified woman was on the red carpet when she stripped down to her knickers to make a political message, ostensibly about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan who witnessed the uproar.

After she had removed most of her clothing, the woman revealed a blue and yellow image painted on her torso that resembled the Ukrainian flag. The words “stop raping us” were painted on top of the flag, and there were red handprints painted around her abdomen and upper thighs.

Security at Cannes immediately covered the woman with a black coat and whisked her away from the gala, while she allegedly repeated, “Don’t rape us!”

Mediaite notes that, unlike Wimbledon and the Boston Marathon this year, Russians and Belarussians have not been banned from Cannes, which may explain why this inartful protestor chose Cannes to voice her concerns regarding Ukraine.

 

Written by Cortney Weil

