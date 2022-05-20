Nearly Naked Cannes Protestor Makes Weird Statement About Ukraine

Well, that was awkward.

A female protestor disrupted the festivities at a Cannes red carpet event for George Miller’s new film A Thousand Years of Longing. The unidentified woman was on the red carpet when she stripped down to her knickers to make a political message, ostensibly about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan who witnessed the uproar.

On the Cannes red carpet for George Miller’s new movie, the woman in front of me stripped off all her clothes (covered in body paint) and fell to her knees screaming in front of photographers. Cannes authorities rushed over, covered her in a coat, & blocked my camera from filming pic.twitter.com/JFdWlwVMEw — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 20, 2022

After she had removed most of her clothing, the woman revealed a blue and yellow image painted on her torso that resembled the Ukrainian flag. The words “stop raping us” were painted on top of the flag, and there were red handprints painted around her abdomen and upper thighs.

Security at Cannes immediately covered the woman with a black coat and whisked her away from the gala, while she allegedly repeated, “Don’t rape us!”

Mediaite notes that, unlike Wimbledon and the Boston Marathon this year, Russians and Belarussians have not been banned from Cannes, which may explain why this inartful protestor chose Cannes to voice her concerns regarding Ukraine.