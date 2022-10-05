Nearly 30% Of American’s Admit To Eating Food Out Of The Garbage

Humans are gross.

When nobody is around, humans are ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING.

Whether it’s picking your nose and rubbing it on the floor to God knows what goes on in the bathroom, humans can be savage.

But when it comes to food habits?

That’s when you really see how sick and twisted humans can be. From chewing with one’s mouth open, to taking a bag of chips over your mouth to literally get every last crumb of a Dorito, it’s truly a scene.

A new study shows the lengths to which people will go when they are hungry.

Because being hungry eventually means HANGRY and the study shows it’s all bets off.

Hangry people make rash decisions (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

ALL BETS ARE OFF WHEN SOMEONE IS HANGRY

A poll of 2,000 Americans — which was sponsored by the snack brand Farm Rich (also an SEC Football sponsor) and conducted by OnePoll — revealed a mouth-opening revelation of human eating habits.

The findings reveal that people aren’t able satisfy their hanger-ness because of:

Mealtime delays (44%)

Busy work schedules (37%)

Not knowing what to cook (32%)

Not having time to grocery shop (29%)

The Northeast was found to be the “hangriest” of all with 46% saying they “always” or “often” experience the feeling that is related to being angry, grumpy or impatient.

Men are also less likely to be hangry than women.

Hangry people make rash decisions (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

30% OF PEOPLE HAVE EATEN FOOD FROM THE GARBAGE

But the truly stunning figures come in what people will do to satisfy their hungriness.

58% said they’d eat their least favorite food to avoid “food grumpiness”

39% of parents polled admitted eating their KIDS SNACKS to satiate their own hunger

27% have eaten expired food

And NEARLY 30% of you have eaten food that’s been thrown out! Though, it would have to be towards the top of the garbage. At least you have standards.

I remember when I was working in radio and had leftovers I planned to eat the next morning. I went to the refrigerator and found that someone had literally eaten some of my chicken lo mein and put it back in the fridge.

Thinking that I must have been mistaken, a few days later I placed a full bacon cheeseburger in the fridge. I returned to the fridge later and sure enough there were bite marks in it.

Madness. Just truly wild behavior.

One coworker actually put a stick-it note on his food that said, “If you need $5 to get your own food, I will gladly give you it.”

We never did find out who the perpetrator was.

DELIVERY WORKERS SNACK ON CUSTOMER’S FOOD

If you’ve ever ordered delivery and thought that you were missing a few chicken tenders or the fries seemed to be fewer than normal, you may be onto something.

Eight out of ten delivery drivers admit to snacking on a customer’s food before they drop it off. Eight out of ten!

So whether it’s a lack of work production or just feeling irritable and mad at the world, the solution may be simple. You may just be hungry.

But please just buy something you can microwave and don’t eat your children’s snacks or worse yet, food that has literally been thrown in the garbage.