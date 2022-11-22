NCAAM Best Bets for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

College Basketball is in full swing and we are getting into some of the more enjoyable holiday tournaments. I’m excited about the opportunity to grab some cash off of these games as we get more and more data on teams. There are even some nice games on the docket tonight so let’s take a look at what to play.

Creighton vs. Arkansas, 8:00 ET

We get a game tonight against two of the top 10 teams in the country. We have Creighton coming in with a 5-0 record and Arkansas with a 4-0 record. You don’t see college teams playing on back-to-back nights very often in college, but that is the situation we get in this one. Creighton played last night and beat Texas Tech by 11 points. Arkansas had a much easier game against Louisville, winning by 26 points. Neither team has had a particularly close game but the expectation in this one is that the game will be close given the -1.5 spread. For the game, I will take Arkansas and the points for the game. I think their legs are probably a hair fresher than Creighton’s and that could matter down the stretch. I am a bit concerned that Creighton will control the rebounding battle which could hurt my Arkansas side in this one. I do lean towards the over as well. Both teams are shooting close to 50% from the floor.

San Diego State vs. Arizona, 10:30 ET

Our next play is on a total. This game is also between two teams that just had games last night. San Diego State, 4-0 on the year, has coasted much of this season with only one fairly close game. Arizona comes into the game also 4-0 and so far, their offense is outstanding. In three of the four games they’ve played, they have scored over 100 points. The one game they didn’t, they dropped 95 points. So, their offense is crushing it lately. San Diego State is no slouch offensively either, though. They’ve put up 80+ points in three of their four games as well. I’m taking the over 164.5 in the game at -110. Arizona games have averaged almost 185 points on the year and while I don’t expect their alarmingly successful field goal percentage to stay this high, I do think both teams can put the ball in the bucket tonight.

A few other small plays for me in today’s games. I like the under in Bowling Green and Notre Dame. We have a Notre Dame team that should be able to get just about whatever they want against a struggling Bowling Green team. Notre Dame is not great defensively yet, but I don’t think they will give up the 70 points they likely need to allow for the over to hit. I’ll take under 152.5. The other one I’m taking is Ohio State -3.5. They put up a decent battle against San Diego State in yesterday’s game. Cincinnati also played up to their potential against Arizona, but they are coming off of their second straight loss and shot better than expected in their last one. I think Ohio State’s defense will make a difference and they cover.

