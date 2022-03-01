NCAAM Best Bets for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

We went just 1-1 last night in college basketball, but it was one of the more frustrating nights because I was so close to being right about both games. I mentioned that we would get around 152 points in Syracuse/North Carolina. Regulation ended with 146 points. Unfortunately, 21 points were scored in overtime. Let’s get it back today.

Tennessee at Georgia

Tennessee should beat this Georgia team with ease tonight. The line on the game is -16 so even the books don’t think this will be much of a contest, but that isn’t the way I am going to play the game. Georgia is not a good defensive team, allowing almost 80 points per game to opponents. They aren’t terrible offensively, but Tennessee should be able to keep them from being as effective offensively. Tennessee has scored 67+ points in four of their last five games, and Georgia has allowed 80+ in each of their last five games. I’m going to take Tennessee over their team total tonight of 80.5 at -120. It is a bit high on the number, but Georgia can’t stop anyone and they haven’t been able to stop anyone that is even as remotely as good as Tennessee.

Purdue at Wisconsin

This is a big matchup for many reasons, but I think this is easily the best matchup of the evening. Might even be the best matchup of the week. Both of these teams have an opportunity to win the National Championship, and of course, the Big10 Championship. One distinct edge that I see Purdue has in this game is their ball movement. They incorporate their team very well offensively and seem to make the extra pass when needed. That leads to more opportunities and more scoring. I’m not sure if Wisconsin will have the defense needed to keep the Boilermakers from executing their offense. Being at home should certainly help. Keep in mind, they already have beaten Purdue once this season, and that was on the road. I think you can make a case for both teams to win this game outright, so instead I’m going to play the under 144.5 . I think that both teams play tight and slowly, methodically, go through their offense which should lead to an under.