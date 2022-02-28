NCAAM Best Bets for Monday, February 28, 2022

We are inching closer and closer to March Madness but before we get there, and even before we get to conference tournaments we have some games that we can enjoy and formulate thoughts on to use moving forward.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina

The Orange just faced Duke this past weekend, and now they don’t get much of a break, now having to face the North Carolina Tarheels. Duke routed Syracuse by 25 points, and despite a brief stretch from Buddy Boeheim, there wasn’t much to be excited about. The Tar Heels are coming in off of three straight victories, although none of them are against opponents that I and extremely impressed by. One thing to note is these games have been pretty close. Four of their last five games have been decided by 10 or fewer points. That is somewhat unusual for a team like the Tar Heals that should be capable of blowing out opponents. Personally, I don’t think this game gets to the point total though. What I expect is a high-scoring first half, slowed down in the second half when the game gets a little tighter. I am going to play the under 156.5 on the game . I think the game lands around 152 instead.

Baylor vs Texas

Baylor is still in contention for one of the best teams in the country and a number 1 seed in the tournament despite some inconsistent play over the season. Texas has been a solid team this year, but they’ve already lost to Baylor once this season. Will things change because they are the home team? Not to me. I’m a little surprised that Baylor is just a 1-point favorite tonight. I think they are better in pretty much every facet of the game. In the four games, since they played each other, both managed to win three games, and both lost a game to Texas Tech. Tonight, I expect Baylor to move the ball well enough to get their shooters open shots. I also think they should out-rebound Texas. In their last matchup, Baylor outrebounded the Longhorns by 10. I’m taking Baylor -1 at -115 tonight .