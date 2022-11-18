NCAAM Best Bets for Friday, November 18, 2022

We’ve still been decent within the college basketball environment for the season. It hasn’t been an outstanding start to the betting season, but I’m comfortable with where we are at. Let’s take a look at some nice looking Friday games and see if we can make some beer and pizza money for the weekend.

Virginia vs. Baylor

We get to see one of the more fun games on the sale this season with Baylor taking on Virginia in a matchup of two of the top 20 teams in the country. Baylor comes into the game having coasted through their first three games of the campaign. This takes place in Las Vegas, so it is a neutral site and that does take away a bit of the edge that Baylor has. Virginia comes in with two easy victories and a stellar 51.5 points against average in the two games. However, they haven’t had to face a team like Baylor yet. Baylor, who, in fairness, hasn’t had to face a team like Virginia averages a hair under 100 points per game this early in the season. So which will win in this game a top offense, or a top defense. Personally, I think Baylor has a good enough defense to get this done as well and their offense is awesome. I’m taking Baylor at -5 in this game.

Illinois vs. UCLA

This is my typical opening sentence for any game with an Illinois college – I cannot legally bet on the game, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have plays for them. It just means I can’t use my typical outlets for the game. Maybe it isn’t important, but I always feel a need to share the info. Anyway, Illinois faces a really tough matchup against UCLA tonight. Both teams are coming into the game with a 3-0 record. Illinois has won every game with ease – literally winning by 30 or more points in each game. They are still figuring things out, but what I’ve been most impressed by is how good the team has been after losing some of their best talent. UCLA has also won every game with ease. They’ve got a really strong defense and have been able to shoot very well in these first few games. I think these teams are very close in talent and how they matchup. I do think UCLA is a bit better though and should be able to cover the -4 spread.

Villanova vs. Michigan State

Michigan State came in with relatively low expectations for the season. I don’t think anyone expected them to be terrible, but they didn’t have the same excitement that we’ve seen in past years. The season has started with them going 2-1 so far and they took down Kentucky in double overtime after taking Gonzaga to the wire, losing on the final shot. Villanova is kind of in a similar boat as Michigan State. They aren’t as hyped up, but I’d expect them to be in the tournament and may turn out to be a really good team. They haven’t looked great in their games to start the season. They lost a game to Temple and they struggled a bit against Delaware State. They do not come into this game as prepared or in as good of form as Michigan State. If this game was in another month or two, I’d probably take Villanova. However, I’m taking Michigan State -6.5 to cover in this game at home.

