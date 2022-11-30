NCAAM Best Best for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

College basketball has had a fun start to the season. We aren’t raking in the profit like we were for baseball, but it’s been fine so far. The teams are starting to take form and you’re seeing who is in good shape to start the season and who will need work before March rolls around. Here I am talking about March Madness and it isn’t even December 1st yet. Ultimately that’s the month that matters though.

McNeese vs. Tennessee

There will be a murder tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee. I’m not talking about a crime here, I mean that the Vols are going to absolutely annihilate the McNeese… um, (looking up mascot) Cowboys. Tennessee started the season with a win then had a disappointing loss to Colorado but has since made up for it with easy wins over three of their next four opponents. They have played very tough on defense, allowing just 55.3 points per game to the opposition while scoring 71.7. McNeese, who I’m sure you’ve never heard of actually allows more points to opponents than they score on average. Might be part of the reason for the 2-5 record. The spread on this game is 35. Tennessee, if they want to, will easily cover this number. The problem there is want – when you start getting up big in a game, a lot of times you don’t care as much. I think that Tennessee scores 80 points in this one and probably gives up something in the 50s. That, to me, is pointing towards the over so that’s what we play: over 133. I’d probably take McNeese with the 35 points. They haven’t kept games exactly close, but they also haven’t lost by 30 yet.

Ohio State vs. Duke

Duke looked good in their last game against Purdue, the writer said in a sarcastic font. Duke was blown out by almost 20 against Purdue in their last game and now should come out looking for vengeance. Maybe, Purdue showed something to the rest of college basketball about how to beat the heavily touted, but still developing Blue Devils. Ohio State might be able to implement something against them and steal one on the road here. Duke really had no answer against the 7-footer from Purdue, but Ohio State doesn’t have someone that has his skill set. Ohio State does have a really good offense though and a decent enough defense. They are also coming off back-to-back games against decent teams. I think Duke has more talent though, and as long as they come out with energy and want to prove it was just one bad game against Purdue, I think they can take this one at home at -5.5.

A couple of other small plays for the night: North Carolina has taken a bit of a beating this past week and will definitely want to rebound after a 4OT loss to Alabama. After coming into the season as the #1 ranked team, they’ve dropped to 18 overall. This isn’t the game for them though as Indiana matches up well against them. I’d like to take the over here as both teams can score, but I am playing Indiana -5. The other game I like is Michigan State over Notre Dame. This is a nice matchup for them, and I don’t always like playing the favorite on the road, but Michigan State has shown a lot in these bigger games. Notre Dame hasn’t really played anyone yet so I think the battle-tested Spartans are the right choice at -2.5.

