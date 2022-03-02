NCAAB Best Bets for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Another 1-1 day in college basketball yesterday as we won the Wisconsin/Purdue under, but Tennessee couldn’t get quite enough to get over their team total. We bring you another couple of games today.

Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Notre Dame has quietly had a very successful season. They are 21-8 currently and have played very well overall after a rocky start. They’ve won 14 of their last 17 games and even played pretty well in two of the games they did lose. Florida State has had a couple of very impressive wins on the year, but they also lost six consecutive games, and have dropped eight of their last ten games. The downward spiral does not bode well for them tonight. They played much better against Virginia on Saturday and pulled out a victory, but did that turn them around? I don’t really think so. I’ll take Notre Dame to win the game tonight and cover the spread. I think that Florida State could make this a game, but my money won’t be on them until they can show they’ve regained some of that form that led to them beating Duke and some other teams earlier in the year. Notre Dame -2.5 at -110 .

Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Auburn is a top-five team right now and they have to take on Mississippi State on the road. They are laying just 4 points against the Bulldogs so the thought is that it will be a very close game. Perhaps that is because Auburn has lost to Arkansas, Tennessee, and Florida on the road in their last three road games. All of Auburn’s losses have come on the road this year (or at a neutral site). 2, 1, 9, 4, 15, 4, 6 – those are the point differentials of all of Auburn’s road victories this year. So, they aren’t exactly a road team. How good is Mississippi State, though? They are pretty average overall. At home, they’ve won 14 of their 16 games. Their two losses came to Tennessee (by 9) and Minnesota (by 5). That’s a pretty good track record. With how close this game could be, I’m leaning on the under for the night as the defense should come in close to the end of the game and make a difference for us. Take the under 141 . I’d love to take Auburn, too, but with their track record this year, I just can’t convince myself, or you, to do it.