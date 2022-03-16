NCAA Tourney Best Bets for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Nice start to the NCAA Tournament for us with two easy victories. We continue with the first four games tonight as we have two games to bet on. Let’s get right into the games.

Notre Dame vs. Rutgers

I’ll start this by telling you I have no interest whatsoever in taking a side on this one. If I had to pick, I’d take Notre Dame, but that isn’t where my focus is on this game. Instead, I think this game appeals more as a total. Specifically, I like the over. The line right now is at 134 and I think we have about six or seven points here that we can pay with as I think the game gets to the low 140s. Rutgers is a little slower of pace and plays in lower-scoring games, but they have the ability to stay with Notre Dame. Both teams should get to the high sixties with about two minutes to go. That will give us our over. Play over 134.5 -110.

Bryant vs. Wright State

I’ll be honest, I had to do a lot of research on this game because I didn’t watch a single game or see anything about these two teams all season. They are playing for the honor of losing to a #1 seed next round. Not exactly an exciting proposal, but it is still fun to be in the NCAA tournament. Anyway, Bryant has a better record, is better against the spread, and probably has the best player. Both teams have rounded into form late in the season. Here is basically the crux of this game: will Wright State’s height be too much for Bryant, or will NCAA’s leading scorer, Peter Kiss (a wanna-be JJ Redick) score enough to win the game? I’m taking the pace and play of Bryant with the points to cover this one. I’d only warn one thing – most of the money is on Bryant and the line is moving towards Wright State. Something that is always a bit concerning. Give me Bryant +3 at -110 .