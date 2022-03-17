NCAA Tourney Best Bets for Thursday, March 17, 2022

The first day of the full tourney will be in full effect and we get basketball from morning to night. I’m excited for this and all of the fun that goes along with March Madness. We have a lot of good games to examine so these may be a bit smaller of recaps than we are used to, but I want to provide as many plays as I can.

Michigan vs. Colorado State

I don’t think the Wolverines are very good and I don’t think Juwan Howard is that good of a coach. Colorado State isn’t exactly striking fear into anyone, but aside from their loss to San Diego State University, they’ve been playing better lately. The talent of the teams Michigan has faced is certainly better, but I watched that meltdown against Indiana and the team looked disinterested in winning or really putting effort into the game. I’m taking Colorado State at +100 on the moneyline. If you want to grab the 1.5 points, I wouldn’t blame you .

Akron vs. UCLA

Taking the points in this one. UCLA has a talented team and I could actually see them winning a few games in the tournament. I don’t expect Akron to make this a game as in they have a chance to win, but a backdoor cover or a game they lose by 10 or less, I could see that happening. UCLA doesn’t really blow anyone out so I’ll take the +13.5 .

Marquette vs. North Carolina

The line on this one is just too low. I’m taking North Carolina to win this one by at 7 or more. Marquette is good, don’t get me wrong. I think North Carolina is more of a talented basketball team. North Carolina is in better form, even after an embarrassing loss to Virginia Tech. I’m taking UNC -3.5 .

Totals

I am not going to break down every single game here, because that would be too long to read and you would rather just know what to bet, right? So I’m going to list the games and if there is any specific number I’d play it to, I’ll include.

Vermont/Arkansas under 139, play to 137

South Dakota St/Providence under 149.5, play to 146

Marquette/UNC over 137.5 play to 140

Longwood team total under 56.5

Best of luck to everyone and we will have plays for Friday posted tomorrow.

Note: FanDuel Sportsbook is giving all new users an instant bonus of $150 when they sign up and place a bet during the tournament.

Here’s the deal: Bet $5 on any team during the NCAA Tournament and you’ll be automatically given $150 in site credit, available to new users after you make your initial deposit of at least $10. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.