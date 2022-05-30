NCAA Tournament Bracket Revealed, SEC Gets 9 Teams In On The Road To Omaha

The Road to Omaha starts this week with the NCAA Tournament getting underway with regional play. After winning the SEC Tournament on Sunday, the Vols claimed the #1 overall seed for the first time in program history. The conference was represented by six different teams as the brackets were announced on Monday afternoon.
Here is a look at every SEC team and the regionals they will either host or play in. The winners of the regional will then move on to the Super Regionals the following weekend. Each regional is double-elimination
Tennessee (Knoxville Regional)
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Campbell
- Alabama State
Winner of Knoxville Regional will face the Georgia Southern Regional winner
Texas A&M (College Station Regional)
1. Texas A&M
2. TCU
3. Louisiana
4. Oral Roberts
Winner of College Station Regional will face the Louisville Regional winner.
Florida (Gainesville Regional)
- Florida
- Oklahoma
- Liberty
- Central Michigan
Winner of Gainesville Regional will face the winner of the Blacksburg Regionals
North Carolina (Chapel Hill Regional)
- North Carolina
- Georgia
- VCU
- Hofstra
Winner of the Chapel Hill Regional will play the Stillwater Regional winner.
Oklahoma State (Stillwater Regional)
- Oklahoma State
- Arkansas
- Grand Canyon
- Missouri State
Miami (Coral Gables Regional)
- Miami
- Arizona
- Ole Miss
- Canisius
Winner of the Miami Regional will play the Hattiesburg Regional winner.
Southern Miss (Hattiesburg Regional)
- Southern Miss
- LSU
- Kennesaw State
- Army
Auburn (Auburn Regional)
- Auburn
- UCLA
- Florida State
- Southeastern
Winner of Auburn Regional will play the Oregon State Regional winner.
Oregon State (Corvallis Regional)
- Oregon State
- Vanderbilt
- San Diego
- New Mexico State
For the complete NCAA Tournament bracket, click the following link.
We now have the brackets set and the matchups lined up and the Road To Omaha begins.