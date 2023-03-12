NCAA Tournament 2023 Opening Betting Lines

Videos by OutKick

March Madness, aka the greatest betting event on the sports calendar, tips off Tuesday with the First Four of the NCAA Tournament 2023 and the Round of 64 Thursday, March 16.

The full NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket courtesy of @MarchMadnessMBB on Twitter.

Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s opening odds for the First Four and all the known matchups for the Round of 64 in the Big Dance.

NCAA Tournament 2023 Odds for 1-seeds

No. 1 seeds and their odds to win the NCAA Tournament 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MJoGWmcfCm — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 12, 2023

NCAA Tournament 2023 Odds for ‘First Four’ games listed

The NCAA Tournament 2023 betting odds for the available ‘First Four’ games at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NCAA Tourney 2023 Odds Thursday ‘Round of 64’ games

The NCAA Tournament 2023 betting odds for the available Round of 64 games at DraftKings Sportsbook on Thursday.

The NCAA Tournament 2023 betting odds for the available Round of 64 games at DraftKings Sportsbook on Thursday.

Betting odds for the available Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament 2023 at DraftKings Sportsbook on Thursday.

Spreads for Friday’s ‘Round of 64’ games

The NCAA Tournament 2023 betting odds for the available Round of 64 games at DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday.

Betting odds for the available Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament 2023 at DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday.

The NCAA Tournament 2023 betting odds for the available Round of 64 games at DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.