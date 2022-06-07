NCAA Super Regional’s Schedule; Five SEC Teams Playing For College World Series Berth

Coming off an entertaining first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, where multiple games came down to the final few innings, college baseball turns its eyes towards the Super Regionals. The SEC had five teams advance to the next round, which will begin on Friday and last throughout the weekend.
The dates and times have been released for the upcoming weekend for the Best of 3 game series, with No.1 Tennessee leading the way. Each regional winner will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.
Here are all the Super Regional sites and times for play this weekend.
KNOXVLLE REGIONAL
Notre Dame vs. Tennessee
- Friday, June 10th at 6:00PM ET on ESPN2
- Saturday, June 11th at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN
- TBD (If Necesary)
CORVALLIS REGIONAL
Auburn vs. Oregon State
- Saturday, June 11th at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN2
- Sunday, June 12th at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2
- Monday, June 13th (If Necessary)
CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL
Arkansas vs. North Carolina
- Saturday, June 11th at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN
- Sunday, June 12th at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN/ESPN2
- Monday, June 13th (If Necessary)
COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL
Louisville vs. Texas A&M
- Friday, June 10th at 8:30 PM ET on ESPNU
- Saturday, June 11th at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2
- Sunday, June 12th (If Necessary)
HATTIESBURG REGIONAL
Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss
- Saturday, June 11th at 4:00 PM ET on ESPNU
- Sunday, June 12th at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Monday, June 13th (If Necessary)
Remaining Super Regional Sites
STANFORD REGIONAL
UConn vs. Stanford
- Saturday, June 11th at 10:30 PM ET on ESPNU
- Sunday, June 12th at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2 or ESPNU
- Monday, June 13th (If Necessary)
GREENVILLE REGIONAL
Texas vs. East Carolina
- Friday, June 10th at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2
- Saturday, June 11th at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2
- Sunday, June 12th (If Necessary)
BLACKSBURG REGIONAL
Oklahoma vs Virgina Tech
- Friday, June 10th at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2
- Saturday, June 11th at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU
- Sunday, June 12th (If Necessary)
This is shaping up to be another great weekend of College Baseball with the NCAA Tournament, with each regional winner headed to Omaha for the College World Series.