NCAA Super Regional’s Schedule; Five SEC Teams Playing For College World Series Berth

Coming off an entertaining first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, where multiple games came down to the final few innings, college baseball turns its eyes towards the Super Regionals. The SEC had five teams advance to the next round, which will begin on Friday and last throughout the weekend.

The dates and times have been released for the upcoming weekend for the Best of 3 game series, with No.1 Tennessee leading the way. Each regional winner will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

A Super feeling waking up this morning#GBO // #OTH — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 6, 2022

Here are all the Super Regional sites and times for play this weekend.

KNOXVLLE REGIONAL

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee

Friday, June 10th at 6:00PM ET on ESPN2

Saturday, June 11th at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN

TBD (If Necesary)

CORVALLIS REGIONAL

Auburn vs. Oregon State

Saturday, June 11th at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN2

Sunday, June 12th at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2

Monday, June 13th (If Necessary)

CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL

Arkansas vs. North Carolina

Saturday, June 11th at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN

Sunday, June 12th at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN/ESPN2

Monday, June 13th (If Necessary)

COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL

Louisville vs. Texas A&M

Friday, June 10th at 8:30 PM ET on ESPNU

Saturday, June 11th at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2

Sunday, June 12th (If Necessary)

HATTIESBURG REGIONAL

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss

Saturday, June 11th at 4:00 PM ET on ESPNU

Sunday, June 12th at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2 or ESPNU

Monday, June 13th (If Necessary)

The road wasn't easy, but the Rebs are moving on. ➡️ pic.twitter.com/auj53m9hqT — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 7, 2022

Remaining Super Regional Sites

STANFORD REGIONAL

UConn vs. Stanford

Saturday, June 11th at 10:30 PM ET on ESPNU

Sunday, June 12th at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2 or ESPNU

Monday, June 13th (If Necessary)

GREENVILLE REGIONAL

Texas vs. East Carolina

Friday, June 10th at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2

Saturday, June 11th at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2

Sunday, June 12th (If Necessary)

BLACKSBURG REGIONAL

Oklahoma vs Virgina Tech

Friday, June 10th at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2

Saturday, June 11th at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU

Sunday, June 12th (If Necessary)

This is shaping up to be another great weekend of College Baseball with the NCAA Tournament, with each regional winner headed to Omaha for the College World Series.