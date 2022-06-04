NCAA Champion Wrestler Bo Nickal Spectacular KO in First MMA Fight

Former 3-time Division 1 NCAA wrestling champion Bo Nickel exploded onto the UFC scene in his first MMA fight. Fighting in the UFC under the IKON MMA banner, Nickal KO’s John Noland in under a minute.

Told you he’s gonna be a problem @NoBickal https://t.co/v0nCBTfQFL — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 4, 2022

MMA star Jorge Masvidal has been touting the Wrestler turned MMA fighter since Nickal decided to make the change. Nickal turned to MMA at the age of 26, after finishing the Olympic Wrestling cycle in 2021. Wrestling had been in his and his family’s life all the way back to his grandfather.

Bo Nickal does not lack confidence. “Coming in now, I know that undoubtedly in my opinion, I’m the best wrestler that’s come into the sport of MMA skill wise and I think my skills translate really well,” Nickal said. “Any high-level wrestler in the sport, I have a ton of respect for you. I’m going to be rooting for you.”

From looking at the video, his hand speed and his power match his wrestling ability.