NCAA Best Bets for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

We’ve got two games that I really like today for NCAA Men’s Basketball action tonight. This has been a really fun season so far with many teams having a legitimate shot to win the championship. We are about a month away from the tournament and that should be absolutely wild.

Tennessee vs. Missouri

Tennessee is having a nice campaign, losing mostly to just ranked teams. Well, ranked teams and Texas teams to be more specific. The losses also have come on the road – they are undefeated in their own building. They haven’t lost two games in a row this season and are coming off an embarrassing performance against Arkansas. This is a bit concerning to me that they have Auburn on Saturday as this might be a game they overlook. Missouri is 10-17 on the season and has lost 10 of their last 14 games. They don’t really play better at home or anything either so there isn’t much hope there. Neither has been playing great defense lately, so rather than risk a back door cover, or Tennessee overlooking Missouri (a team I can’t depend on) I’ll play the over on the point total of 130 at -114.

Villanova vs. Connecticut

In our only matchup of ranked teams tonight, we have Villanova and Connecticut. This is the second matchup between the two teams this season. In the first matchup, Villanova handled UConn easily. In the first half, they outscored the Huskies by 11 points. After that, the two teams played to a draw in the second half. Will Connecticut have a revenge game tonight? Not in my opinion. UConn has been great at home, losing only one game, but Villanova is still a top team in the country. Villanova has six losses on the year, four of them have come on the road. This is a game where the line has also moved in favor of the Huskies, but I don’t agree with it. I’m going to take Villanova with the points and also sprinkle the moneyline. I think they come in and win the game. They are playing well right now, even if their games have been pretty close lately.