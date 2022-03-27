NCAA Best Bets for Sunday, March 27, 2022

Still having a pretty decent run in the tournament but games are winding down a bit so we need to distance ourselves and stack up wins on the remaining games. Luckily we have a chance to do that for the Sunday slate that will establish the other half of the Final Four.

Miami vs. Kansas

I do like Kansas in this game. Miami has been impressive and I’m sure I’ll catch a bit of hell on this one from some readers, but I am not impressed with who they’ve beaten. I am impressed with how they have beaten them though. For example, I have felt Auburn was one of the most overrated teams in the nation. They were great at home but on the road or neutral sites, they were garbage. Miami exploited that. Kudos to them. I was impressed that they beat a strong Iowa State team. If we are going to talk about the quality of opponents, Kansas has been tested even less than Miami in the tournament. Some of that is credited to them being a #1 seed, but either way, they haven’t played anyone that is ridiculously impressive. I am taking the Jayhawks -6 in this game because I think they will have the edge on the boards, and I think defensively they are better. I also think 147 is too high of a total, so I’ll play the under on the game as well.

St. Peter’s vs. North Carolina

I believe the saying is “eat crow.” Well, in this tournament, I’ve been eating Peacock. I even took them with the points against Purdue, but their last two games I’ve said that luck has to run out, right? Well, I’m saying it again. Eventually, someone has to beat St. Peter’s. North Carolina is playing great right now and has the ability to knock off this Cinderella. However, aside from beating Marquette by 32, North Carolina has played close games. I’m going to once again say that North Carolina will win, but I’m taking the points with St. Peter’s. And, for the record, I hope they do win the championship – I like underdog stories, and I’ve said dozens of times, this is the year where there is so much ambiguity and potential for any team to win. Unfortunately, I feel like we are going to end up getting a Duke vs. North Carolina match for Coach K in the Final Four. St. Peter’s +8 .

Note: FanDuel Sportsbook is giving all new users an instant bonus of $150 when they sign up and place a bet during the tournament.

Here’s the deal: Bet $5 on any team during the NCAA Tournament and you’ll be automatically given $150 in site credit, available to new users after you make your initial deposit of at least $10. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.