NCAA Best Bets for Saturday, March 26, 2022

The Elite Eight is here and it starts with two fun games on Saturday. I’m looking forward to both of these matchups and we get to see who goes to the Final Four.

Houston vs. Villanova

I’m taking Villanova with the points. I really think that Houston has a talented team, and don’t want to take anything away from them. They knocked off a good, but not consistent enough Arizona team. One thing I love about Houston is their scoring, but I’ve been pretty impressed with their defense this tournament. They haven’t had to play a close game in quite some time, so the question becomes how do they perform in a game like that? Villanova is a really strong team, and looked very confident no matter how many times Michigan tried to make a run against them. They covered the spread in the last game on free throws. I think Villanova wins this game, I think they can throw off Houston’s pace and make this a close game. I like them in a close game more than I like Houston, so I’ll take Villanova +2 . I also lean to the over. I just think it is a little too low at 128, but I wouldn’t play it much higher than 130.

Arkansas vs. Duke

Are the Razorbacks giant killers? Or did they just catch an overrated Gonzaga team? I was hesitant to take Gonzaga, but I did it anyway and paid for it. I think that Duke has also been playing with fire a bit the last few weeks. I’m not too excited about the Blue Devils here. There is so much pressure on that team to give Coach K another title before he retires that I think eventually they have to crumble. I’m taking Arkansas with the points (+4). This game is a bit harder to read and I’d rather err on the side of getting extra points instead of having to win by a margin with Duke.

