Final Four Best Bets for Saturday, April 2nd

Duke. North Carolina. Villanova. Kansas. Four remain, and there are still bets to be made. I’m looking forward to a great weekend full of storylines and drama. Let’s get into it and come out with some cash.

Villanova vs. Kansas

I have really enjoyed Villanova’s defense and overall team approach this season. The same can be said about Kansas, they also have a great defense, a strong offense, and move the ball well. Kansas absolutely annihilated the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight to get here and have made most of their games look fairly easy. Villanova had a bit harder of a path here, beating the underperforming Big10 teams Ohio State and Michigan. Where the difference in this game might be is with Kansas on the boards. I think that we will see them have a few more shots in this game, which, more shots, leads to more potential points. So, I have to take Kansas laying the points at -4.5 . They’ve been pretty consistent and I expect them to be tested, but I don’t think Villanova will have enough firepower to keep up with Kansas when the Jayhawks go on a run.

North Carolina vs. Duke

If this was a Hollywood movie, we would already be planning the Duke parade for Coach K as he rides off into the sunset. While it isn’t a movie, we do have the storyline that the NCAA surely loves. This is the last game in the storied rivalry with Coach K involved. We even have a country music singer canceling a concert to watch the game. That’s how big this one is. In the last matchup, the Tar Heels spoiled Coach K’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Will they spoil his last tournament too? I honestly can’t tell you. I lean Duke. I think they are the better team and should win. But, I’ve said this before, eventually, I expect the pressure to be too much for the Blue Devils. This game might be the one that breaks them, but I won’t bet for or against them. I’m going to instead play the over. This game has two teams that are aggressive and can hit a ton of shots. The guard play will be fast and the shots should be falling for both teams. I’m playing over 151 at -110.

