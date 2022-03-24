NCAA Best Bets for Friday, March 25, 2022

We have the first half of the Elite Eight set. Let’s get ready for the other half with a few more bets on the games. We get to see St. Peter’s in action again, and North Carolina after beating the first #1 seed of the tournament.

North Carolina vs. UCLA

I think there is a lot of public money coming in on North Carolina. I get it to a certain extent, they just knocked off Baylor, they had some controversial calls (to say the least) against them which led to the Bears coming back. Now they take on UCLA, a team with quite a bit of firepower themselves. I like the Bruins in this one quite a bit. I’ll gladly take UCLA at a better number than the opener. One area of concern is this crowd is most likely going to be very pro-Tar Heels. The game is in Philly, but one nice run from a good defensive team and a strong offensive Bruins team could stop the crowd from being a factor. I’ll take Bruins -2.5 .

Iowa State vs. Miami

I don’t have much of a read on who will win the game (I think Miami) but I do think this game will be higher than the 133.5 total we have. Miami plays at a pretty good pace, and Iowa State can shoot the ball well. Iowa State has looked good defensively so far in the tournament and has played in two very low-scoring games. You should know pretty well by halftime of this game not only who will win it, but if this total will hit. If it is a faster pace and score of 70+ first-half points, Miami is likely to be ahead and win. If it is around 60 points, I’d bet Iowa State to be leading and also to win the game. But, you’d still have a chance with the free throws and pushes from Miami in the second half that you could get over the total. At this low of a number, I am taking over .

If I had free plays on the other games, I’d take the points wit h St. Peter’s. Obviously, luck will run out on them eventually. Purdue is a legitimate contender. Sure, they could lose to St. Peter’s, but do we really think that this team is going to go all the way to the Final Four, or even championship? No. It is fun to watch, and they try really hard in games, which is why I’d take the points, but I think Purdue will win the game. I’d just be very weary of that back-door cover. As far as Kansas and Providence, I don’t have much to say on the game overall. I’d play under 141.5 if I had to, but I don’t have a strong feeling on the sides or even the total, just a lean for me.

