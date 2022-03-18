NCAA Best Bets for Friday, March 18, 2022

We’ve started the tournament on a 3-1 run and the Thursday plays are in full swing. Hopefully, we can make a nice chunk of change and put that on these. Let’s dive right in.

Virginia Tech vs. Texas

Virginia Tech is HOT. They just won the ACC Tournament, taking down Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Duke to win. They also did it in convincing fashion over the Blue Devils, beating them by 15. On the other side… Texas is not hot. They’ve lost their last three games. It isn’t as if they weren’t in any of the games, but they aren’t closing them out. With a short line, I trust Virginia Tech more right now. I’m playing the moneyline at +100 , but if you want the 1 point so you can get the chance of a push, go for it.

Loyola Chicago vs. Ohio State

This is a pick’em and I’m pick’n Ohio State . Look, we probably are all familiar with the power of Sister Jean and the wonderful run that Loyola went on a few years ago. This year has the potential for a Cinderella team to really make a run again. I don’t think it will be the Ramblers though. It may seem odd that I’d take Ohio State, who has lost four of their last five games, and I wont trust Texas. This to me is mostly about the quality of opponent that the Buckeyes are losing to as opposed to who Loyola is beating. That isn’t to say that Loyola isn’t talented, but I think the crowd will also be on Ohio State’s side. I’ll take them at -110.

Davidson vs. Michigan State

I’m mostly playing the line move on this one. Davidson is probably only known by the casual fan because of Steph Curry and his monsterous performance from years back. Michigan State is a public team with a well-known coach. Tom Izzo has made quite a legacy out of NCAA tournament performances. So, to me it really says something that the line is moving in favor of Davidson. They both are good teams and it should be a fun game to watch, but I’ll side with where the money is headed on this one. Davidson +1 -110 .

Totals

I listed the totals for Thursday games and am going to do the same for these. I think this is just a more efficient way to share with you all.

USC/Miami under 140

Jacksonville St./Auburn under 137

Wright State/Arizona over 156.5/

Iowa State/LSU over 128

