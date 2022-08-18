Good Luck: NCAA Asks Schools To Help Them Identify NIL Infractions

I’ve seen a lot of things from the NCAA when it comes to handling cases of infractions, but this one might take the cake. In a letter obtained by SI, the NCAA has asked its member schools to help them identify potential NIL infractions.

The NCAA sent out the letter in hopes that players and coaches could help them identify potential violations that have occurred or will occur.

“To those ends, the enforcement staff is actively investigating potential abuses of NIL transactions and we’ll allege any substantiated concerns as soon as possible. We also constantly review new reports of tampering, recruiting inducements, impermissible benefits, impermissible recruiters and other related behaviors. We engage across the membership and pursue actionable leads aggressively. As member schools know, our focus is not on targeting student-athletes, but rather the actors who pose a threat to the integrity of college sports.” NCAA letter to member institutions

NCAA national office in Indianapolis (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

Here’s where it gets even better. The NCAA is encouraging schools to work with them on potential NIL violations that may have occurred. This committee must think these schools are absolutely crazy, as working with the NCAA has rarely worked out in the past. Maybe Tennessee can be an example of working with them, but that has yet to be proven.

Also in the memo, the NCAA states that acquiring accurate information is difficult, so schools can turn over information “anonymously,” which is even better.

“Investigations can be challenging and the enforcement staff needs help from member schools. Specific information about contacts or transactions will expedite investigations and help us secure truthful accounts. We understand why coaches and student-athletes are reluctant to provide documentary evidence and details on the record, but it’s critically important in our effort to protect compliant programs. Candidly, we need these materials because too many NIL arrangements are not made in the sunshine and getting accurate information is difficult. Individuals should contact the enforcement staff directly and any information can be provided anonymously.” NCAA letter to member institutions

Nobody likes a rat.

The only way the NCAA gets anything out of this memo is if schools start to turn in opponents for breaking rules. I don’t see many schools wanting to rat out their rivals, because you know this stuff won’t stay in the dark. Teams will find out which of their opponents ratted them out, so good luck NCAA.

This is just another example of the NCAA finding themselves on the outside looking in.