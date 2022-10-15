NC State QB Devin Leary Out For Season After Hit That Drew Roughing The Passer Flag

NC State quarterback Devin Leary will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn pectoral last week.

Leary was listed as questionable before being ruled out before Saturday’s game when the Wolfpack face Syracuse.

An update on quarterback Devin Leary: pic.twitter.com/YXGtnhSMBI — NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 15, 2022

Leary suffered the injury to his throwing arm after being tackled by a play that resulted in a roughing the passer penalty. Fortunately there is no permanent shoulder damage. The team announcing that Leary will undergo season ending surgery this coming week by specialist Dr. James Andrews.

BACKUP QB JAMES CHAMBERS WILL NOW TAKE THE LEAD

It’s a devastating blow to 5-1 NC State, as Leary has thrown for over 1,200 yards, 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions so far this season.

25-year old backup quarterback Jack Chambers will now lead the Wolfpack throughout the rest of the season. He has experience however, throwing for over 5,600 yards in four seasons at Charleston Sothern before transferring in his final year of eligibility.

As for the redshirt junior Leary, he could return to the team next year. Although he is expected to be a high draft pick if he chooses to enter the 2023 NFL draft.