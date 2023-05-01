NBC’s Chuck Todd: The ‘Science’ Declares Gender A ‘Spectrum’

Videos by OutKick

Chuck Todd asks that you reference a wide spectrum when discussing gender.

Sunday, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy appeared on Meet the Press to argue against permitting individuals under 18 to undergo genital mutilation or chemical castration.

Yet such obvious reasoning doesn’t go untested on NBC. Thereby, Todd pushed back with the following exchange:

Todd: “You’re calling it that, but how do you know it’s that? Again, how do you know? Are you confident that you know that gender is as binary as you’re describing it? Are you confident?”

Ramaswamy: “I am.”

Todd: “That there isn’t a spectrum?”

Ramaswamy: “I am.”

Todd: “Do you know this as a scientist?”

Ramaswamy: “Well, there’s two X chromosomes if you’re a woman, and an X and a Y that means you’re a man…,”

Todd: “There is a lot of scientific research that says gender is a spectrum.”

What “scientific research” exists to show there are more than two genders, as Todd states?

Unfortunately, he didn’t tell us. Or even point us in the right direction to find this data that suggests sex is not binary.

As Dr. Jordan Peterson tweets in response, “Temperament exists within a space defined by five dimensions (each a “spectrum”) and gender can therefore be somewhat reasonably defined in terms of temperamental variability but sex is binary.”

Consider that the debate broke out following Ramaswamy’s opposition to children undergoing genital mutilation.

Medical officials, not talk show hosts, recently explained how gender-affirming surgeries cause wounds that never heal.

Specifically, a body will never recognize a “surgical vagina” as anything other than a painful hole in the body.

That’s the reality no matter the validity of the wonky “gender spectrum” of which Todd speaks.

We elaborated further in a column last week:

Quite the hill for Todd and his NBC cronies to die on.

“If you have XX chromosomes, you’re a woman. If you have XY chromosomes, you’re a man. That’s the scientific truth,” Ramaswamy tweeted after the segment.

“Facts are a wonderful thing.”

And it's the facts that threaten this theory that sex is not binary but a costume that often requires life-scarring procedures,