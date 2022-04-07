NBC Staffers Fear Jen Psaki Will Taint Their Credibility

Journalists at NBC News fear that White House secretary Jen Psaki will tarnish their credibility when she signs with MSNBC later this year.

According to CNN, a number of staffers sent NBC News president Noah Oppenheim angry emails over the hire, which neither NBC nor Psaki has made official.

The staffer outrage prompted Oppenheim to phone journalists on Friday, telling them that Psaki will work exclusively with MSNBC, not NBC News.

“Here’s what he was saying: They have perspective programming. This was done on the perspective programming side. Not anything that reflects on NBC News,” a staffer on the call told CNN. “People wanted answers on what NBC’s role was in this and NBC News had no role in this. This is MSNBC’s perspective programming.”

NBC can say that Psaki works for MSNBC and not NBC News, but it’s the same company. In fact, Chuck Todd, the face of NBC News, hosts a daily program on MSNBC, Meet the Press Daily. Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson and several others also work in both divisions.

A news division complaining about its opinion counterpart is nothing new. MSNBC and CNN increased their opinion programming during Donald Trump’s presidency. And from 2016 to 2020, this decision paid off. But now, not a single program on MSNBC and CNN ranks among the 10 rated shows on cable news. So news bureaus at both companies now question if the opinionated programming is worth it.

The difference is that CNN plans to claw back on liberal opinion programming under new head Chris Licht. We wish him luck. In the meantime, MSNBC is doubling down on opinion.

Per to Variety, NBC has instructed MSNBC to “cut back on hard news” in favor of commentary. This decision includes MSNBC extending Morning Joe to four hours a day in lieu of its traditional 9 am news hour.

So as long as NBC and MSNBC are under the same umbrella, NBC News’ journalists will share a reputation with MSNBC pundits.

By the way, Psaki isn’t going to hurt the reputation of NBC. That’s already fractured. It’s been for years.

NBC News has had to deal with Joy Reid, Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow for years anyway. Psaki can’t be any worse than those three, especially not Reid, a bigoted racist.

Furthermore, if NBC has to choose, it will side with Psaki over the journalists. The network won a bidding war for her services over CNN, and thus will probably pay her more than the angry journalists combined.

These emails will have no impact. No need to circle back.