NBC Reportedly Poaches Todd Blackledge From ESPN In Major Media Shakeup

NBC has reportedly poached longtime college football broadcaster Todd Blackledge from ESPN and will use the veteran analyst for its forthcoming primetime Big Ten Saturday night football games.

Blackledge, who has been at ESPN since 2006, will call Monday’s national title game on the radio and that will reportedly be his final assignment with the network. He’s long been considered ESPN’s No. 2 college football analyst behind Kirk Herbstreit.

The New York Post also reported that NBC plans to pair Blackledge with Noah Eagle, the son of longtime play-by-play man Ian Eagle, who currently works for CBS.

Eagle, 26, will be the lead voice for NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night Football package, which is set to begin next year.

Todd Blackledge is reportedly leaving ESPN for NBC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Todd Blackledge joining NBC with Noah Eagle

While there has not yet been an announcement from either Blackledge, ESPN or NBC, the move would be the 61-year-old’s fourth different network.

Blackledge started calling college football games on ABC back in the early-1990s before becoming the lead analyst for CBS’s college football coverage

He’s been at ESPN for nearly two decades now, teaming up with Mike Patrick initially back in 2006 to call primetime college football games. He’s also sat alongside Brad Nessler and, most recently, Sean McDonough.

While only 26, Eagle has quickly worked his way up the ranks. He’s been the play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Clippers while also calling college football games for Fox Sports and NFL games alongside Nate Burleson for Nickelodeon.

NBC and CBS purchased the rights to the Big Ten last summer, and will start broadcasting their games next season.

The schedule lines up for Fox to still have Big Noon Kickoff, followed by a Big Ten game in the 3:30 slot on CBS and Blackledge and Eagle to call a primetime game on NBC.