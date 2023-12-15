NBC Reportedly Circling Geoff Ogilvy For Vacant Golf Analyst Role; Would Be A Massive Win For Fans

Videos by OutKick

After the somewhat surprising news that NBC and golf analyst Paul Azinger were parting ways, many golf fans immediately threw Geoff Ogilvy’s name into the hat for a potential replacement. It now appears that the network has as well.

According to Sports Business Journal, NBC Sports is “making a run” at Ogilvy with plans to make an announcement about the vacant role within the next week. The report also suggests that the lead analyst role could be split between two people with Ogilvy “handling some of the network’s bigger golf events.”

As for the names that could split the role with Ogilvy. They include David Duval, Brandel Chamblee, Brad Faxon, and Paul McGinley who had a bit of a trial run for the position during the Hero World Challenge earlier this month.

Ogilvy getting a spot in the booth would be a huge win because he checks many of the boxes that the different crowds of golf fans require.

Geoff Ogilvy could take over as lead analyst for NBC/Golf Channel. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Geoff Ogilvy Strong Credentials

The 46-year-old Aussie is an eight-time PGA Tour winner, and former U.S. Open champion. That makes him rather qualified to analyze the game at the highest level. On top of that, he’s become a savant of golf course architecture and has hit on many of the game’s biggest topics on various media appearances over the last handful of years.

The casual golf fan will certainly recognize Ogilvy’s name and voice. But so too will the more die-hard fans who appreciate the history of the game and course design. His OCM Golf group is handling the course renovation at Medinah ahead of the Presidents Cup being held there in 2026.

Ogilvy’s résumé brings plenty of reasons to believe he would be able to toe the line of speaking to the casual fan and the real golf sickos out there.

NBC’s first event in 2024 gets underway in Hawaii at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on January 4.

