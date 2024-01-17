NBC Edits Out CJ Stroud Praising Jesus In Social Media Post Of Post-Game Interview

Videos by OutKick

NBC Sports reposted its post-game interview with Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud on social media following the team’s playoff victory against the Browns on Saturday.

But NBC suspiciously edited the video, omitting what Stroud would consider the most principled line in his response:

His mention of Jesus Christ.

Here is the version NBC posted:

CJ Stroud has a lot of love for his city ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fZ4zFrcqWt — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

Here’s the line NBC removed, Stroud’s very first line: “First and foremost, I just want to give all glory and praise to my Lord, Jesus Christ.”

NBC edited out Houston QB CJ Stroud's praise of Jesus Christ in their post-game interview posted to X.



Why did @SNFonNBC remove Stroud saying "First and foremost, I just want to give all glory and praise to my Lord, Jesus Christ." https://t.co/gmmmn2HeFT pic.twitter.com/H2R7qzVGGO — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 17, 2024

Understand that Stroud references his faith during every interview on the field. It means everything to him.

NBC willfully diminished the message Stroud chose to use his platform to promote.

Why would the network do that? Why would someone intentionally edit out Stroud honoring his faith?

The answer is obvious. Faith is not one of the pre-approved talking points that athletes are allowed to uphold.

See, sports networks like NBC and ESPN encourage athletes to speak on off-field topics like race and politics (as long as they take the right stance). Yet they draw the line on religion.

Stroud is not alone:

Tua talked about his faith after the Bills loss. Not surprisingly, it hasn’t gone viral or even been shared on any sports broadcast that I’ve seen. It’s interesting how sports media wants athletes to speak out on everything off the field except religion: pic.twitter.com/dkQ2cuGi7G — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 2, 2023

There’s virtually no way NBC would have edited Stroud’s post-game interview had he used the moment after the game to shout out Black Lives Matter or trans rights.

But Stroud isn’t a political or Marxian advocate. Rather, he’s an advocate of Christianity.

C.J. Stroud has spent nearly every moment of his young public life reminding his followers that he identifies as a Christian — not a black QB; a Christian.

That said, there is one silver lining in a network trying to silence Stroud’s faith: it won’t stop him from spreading it.

Stroud is not the type of athlete to succumb to societal pressure. Nor is he the type of athlete who will self-censor and play a character to appease sponsors, like Nike.

He’s not LeBron James or Travis Kelce.

All evidence suggests — I.E every time he speaks – Stroud will continue to wear his religion all over his sleeve.

And his message will only grow louder.

C.J. Stroud is not going away. He’s 22 years old and already one of the five best QBs in the league.

He is on pace to be a face of the NFL. When he reaches that status, he will undoubtedly credit his Lord and Savior.

NBC can try to bury Stroud’s faith. But the network will not prevail.