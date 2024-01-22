NBA’s Emoni Bates Suspended After ‘Jawing’ With Fans

Videos by OutKick

Former high school hoops star Emoni Bates, 19, is a fresh face in the NBA with starter’s potential. Unfortunately, Bates continues to drag himself down with his behavior issues.

Bates, playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G-League team, has been suspended after jumping into the stands to confront hecklers after a loss to the Birmingham Squadron (Jan. 20). He has been suspended for two games with no pay.

Bates previously credited Ja Morant as a respected NBA veteran whom he admires. Just FYI.

Cleveland Charge forwards Emoni Bates and Gabe Osabuohien have each been suspended for two games without pay for entering the spectator stands at the conclusion of the Charge’s 126-105 road loss to the Birmingham Squadron on Jan. 20. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 22, 2024

Cavaliers’ Emoni Bates Suspended After Jumping Into Stands

Birmingham routed Bates and the Cleveland Charge on Saturday, 126-105.

Already heated from the blowout loss, Bates sought a group of Stallions fans who reportedly heckled Bates and the Charge during the game. G-League teammate Gabe Osabuohien also received a suspension after joining Bates on his bone-headed pursuit in the stands.

The encounter wasn’t quite ‘Malice in the Palace,’ with Bates, Osabuohhien and the hecklers only jawing at each other in the encounter, as of current reporting.

DALLAS, TEXAS – DECEMBER 27: Emoni Bates #21 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on December 27, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Honing his talent as a scorer, Bates’ value was on a steady rise in Cleveland. Bates averages 24.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Charge this season. He appeared in 10 games for the Cavs. He last appeared for the Cavs on Dec. 27 in a win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The 2023 second-rounder out of Eastern Michigan built a respectable college career on the court. He signed a two-way deal with Cleveland. Bates’ college career did run into several hiccups due to Bates’ volatile and unreliable conduct. In 2022, authorities near the Eastern Michigan campus arrested Bates during a traffic stop after a firearm was discovered in his vehicle. Bates was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and changing the ID marks on the firearm. Eastern Michigan assigned Bates 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 23: Emoni Bates #21 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high fives teammates against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Only in the NBA can a character like Bates still enjoy a long and productive career. Still a young player, time will tell if Bates fizzles out or rises to stardom.