NBA Thriving With Playoff Ratings, Lottery, Joker, But Ja Morant Brings The Whole Mood Down

The NBA Playoffs are two series away from the finals and there are several storylines both on and off the court.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Los Angeles Laker Anthony Davis could be on the verge of a titanic twin tower tilt in the Western Conference finals. Davis scored an impressive 40 with 10 rebounds Tuesday night.

Nikola Jokic has a spectacular Game 1 as the @nuggets secure a 1-0 lead!



34 PTS (12-17 FG)

21 REB

14 AST



Game 2: Thursday, 8:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/hK0GG8l5Db — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023

Yet, the Joker made him an afterthought with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in a thrilling 132-126 win. It was as engrossing as the last episode of “Succession” as the Lakers won in a way, coming back from a 21-point deficit to nearly pull it off. They also likely promised a great series to come.

Before the game, San Antonio won the biggest NBA Draft Lottery since Cleveland in 2003 when it got to pick LeBron James. The Spurs can now land 7-foot-4 frenchman Victor Wembanyama – the most generational talent NBA bound since James. So, bring on the NBA Summer League this July!

And Wednesday night, we have the opener of the Eastern Conference finals between Boston and Miami (8:30 p.m., TNT).

NBA Playoffs Ratings Rising

Over the weekend, the Lakers-Golden State Western Conference semifinal rocked the television ratings for the sixth game and the series. Averaging 7.8 million viewers, it was the most watched conference semifinal series since Michael Jordan and the Bulls played the Knicks in 1996 for an 11.18 million average viewership.

Excluding NBA Finals, it was the most-watched playoff series in any round since 2018 when Golden State and Houston drew a 9.4 million average. The final game on Friday averaged a series-high 4.3 rating and 8.64 million viewers on ESPN. That viewership is up 38 percent from the Memphis-Golden State series last year. It was the most-watched first or second round playoff game on cable since LeBron and the Cavaliers played the Celtics in a game six in 2010 to an 8.98 million average viewership.

Ja Morant Discussion Ruins NBA Party Time

And what did NBA commissioner Adam Silver have to discuss on ESPN Tuesday night? Why, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and his own private gun show and thug fantasy.

Silver didn’t sound as mad at Morant for showing a gun on video over the weekend after his eight-game suspension for same last March as he did sad.

“He could’ve injured, maimed, killed himself, someone else with an act like that,” Silver said. And this was not the usual commissioner lip service. Silver sounded on the verge of tears.

“Millions, if not tens of millions, of kids globally would see him as having done something that was celebrating in a way,” he said. “That act of sort of using a firearm in that fashion.”

Silver sounded like a parent who is giving up his or her previous strategy and realizing something more serious has to be done, like military school or a home for boys. For Morant, Silver’s sadness will be worse than his anger. Silver sounded more apologetic than Morant ever has.

But that will change soon. Look for a 20- or 40-game suspension next season, now. And it is time for Morant to take a long look at himself and at those around him.

“Look at your inner circle,” former NBA star Reggie Miller said on the Dan Patrick Show Wednesday when asked what he would tell Morant. “Write them all down. Then burn it up. You’ve got to clean house, young man. And some of this could be family as well. You have to look at what you can achieve, and what you are throwing away. What life do you want to live?”

And maybe watch the NBA Playoffs, Ja. If you don’t keep your gun out of sight and out of mind unless absolutely necessary, you may never get to experience that again.

Or worse yet, you could get yourself killed by a real gangsta.