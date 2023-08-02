NBA Suspends Spurs Guard Devonte’ Graham For Two Games After DWI Arrest

Videos by OutKick

The NBA suspended Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham for two games (without pay) after pleading guilty to driving under the influence. Graham was arrested in July 2022 for driving with a BAC of 0.11.

The fifth-year pro received a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge and faces a potential 12 months of probation.

Devonte’ Graham of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

The NBA released a statement on Graham’s suspension.

“San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham has been suspended for two games without pay for pleading guilty to a charge of impaired driving, in violation of the law of the State of North Carolina,” the suspension read.

READ: SPURS GUARD DEVONTE’ GRAHAM PLEADS GUILTY TO DWI CHARGE

“Graham’s suspension will commence with the next NBA regular season game that he is eligible and able to play.”

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/LbTwm5geV0 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 2, 2023

As reported by OutKick’s David Hookstead, “Graham was arrested in July 2022 after being pulled over for speeding while intoxicated in the early morning hours in Raleigh … His BAC was .11, which is above the legal driving limit of .08.”

Graham started last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pels traded Graham to San Antonio where the guard played a better fit. Graham played 20 games for San Antonio, averaging 13 points and four assists. He has two years and $24.75 million left on his current contract.

PHOENIX, AZ – APRIL 4: Bismack Biyombo #18 of the Phoenix Suns talks with Devonte’ Graham #4 of the San Antonio Spurs before the game on April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)