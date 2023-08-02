NBA Suspends Spurs Guard Devonte’ Graham For Two Games After DWI Arrest

Videos by OutKick
The NBA suspended Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham for two games (without pay) after pleading guilty to driving under the influence. Graham was arrested in July 2022 for driving with a BAC of 0.11.
The fifth-year pro received a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge and faces a potential 12 months of probation.
The NBA released a statement on Graham’s suspension.
“San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham has been suspended for two games without pay for pleading guilty to a charge of impaired driving, in violation of the law of the State of North Carolina,” the suspension read.
“Graham’s suspension will commence with the next NBA regular season game that he is eligible and able to play.”
As reported by OutKick’s David Hookstead, “Graham was arrested in July 2022 after being pulled over for speeding while intoxicated in the early morning hours in Raleigh … His BAC was .11, which is above the legal driving limit of .08.”
Graham started last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pels traded Graham to San Antonio where the guard played a better fit. Graham played 20 games for San Antonio, averaging 13 points and four assists. He has two years and $24.75 million left on his current contract.
