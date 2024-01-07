NBA Sunday ‘Locks’ Include Clippers’ Quarterly Lakers Whooping

Videos by OutKick

I know, I know, it’s the final week of the NFL regular-season and who cares about the NBA. Listen, I have more action on NFL Sunday than most of you. I get it. But, I’m also an avid basketball bettor and handicap the NBA daily.

If you have multi-view TV setup, why not throw some cash on an NBA game? At least, my two looks Sunday are in interesting games. Saturday, I bet a Knicks-Wizards game. Instead, I’m going with the Mavericks-Timberwolves and Clippers-Lakers games for my …

NBA Sunday Best Bets

  • Odds chosen are the best available at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves (-3) at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

We cannot put much stock in Minnesota’s 118-110 win over Dallas Dec. 28th. The Mavericks were missing Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving and they closed as +12 ‘dogs. That said, the Timberwolves clobbered the Mavs 119-101 two weeks prior and Luka put up a 39-6-13.

Dallas struggles against tough competition. The Mavs are 3-10 straight up (SU) vs. teams with a top-10 net rating in non-garbage time, per CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG). They have a -9.8 adjusted net rating and -6.2 spread differential in those games.

Also, Dallas has several key injuries that make the T-Wolves -3 a good price. As of 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday morning, Luka and stretch-4 Grant Williams are “questionable”. Mavericks C Dereck Lively is “doubtful” and backup PG Dante Exum is out.

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards drives to the basket on Mavericks big Dereck Lively in an NBA game at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards drives to the basket on Mavericks big Dereck Lively in an NBA game at American Airlines Center in Dallas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Again, with Luka out last month, Dallas closed as +12 ‘dogs in Minnesota. Exum leads the Mavs with a +14.3 on/off non-garbage time net rating and Lively is +8.9, per CTG. Lively is Dallas’s defensive anchor and Minnesota attempts a bunch of shots in the paint.

Finally, the gap between the Mavs and Timberwolves Sunday is further than three points. Basketball Reference has a “Simple Rating System” (SRS), which blends strength of schedule and scoring margin. Minnesota’s SRS is +6.4 and Dallas has a +0.9 SRS.

My prediction: Timberwolves 118, Mavericks 110

  • Bet 1.1u on Minnesota -3 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook. The T-Wolves are playable up to -4.

Los Angeles Clippers (-5) at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m. ET

These teams are going in opposite directions and the Clippers own the Lakers. Since Dec. 1st, LAC is 14-2 SU with the 2nd-best in non-garbage time net rating (+11.8) in the NBA and 7th in spread differential (+3.3), per CTG.

Furthermore, since 2012, the Clippers are 35-8 SU and 29-14 against the spread (ATS) vs. the Lakers with a +10.6 scoring margin. Granted, the Lakers snapped a 10-game losing skid (1-9 ATS) to the Clippers in their 1st meeting this season Nov. 1st.

However, it was the 5th game of the season for both teams. So that was a healthier Lakers squad and 1st-year Clippers PG James Harden was inactive for that game. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 73 points on 59.1% shooting. They just didn’t have enough help.

Lakers' LeBron James guards Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Lakers’ LeBron James guards Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

But, with Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George on the floor, the Clippers have a +11.4 net rating, per CTG. That grades in the 94th percentile of all 5-man lineups. In three games so far this month, Harden has an absurd 147 offensive rating.

Lastly, over that span the Clippers have a 64.1% effective field goal shooting rate (eFG%), which accounts for 2- and 3-point shooting. While the Lakers have a 50.0% eFG% in their two games in January. LAL is shooting just 24.1% from behind the arc this month.

My prediction: Clippers 126, Lakers 108

  • Bet 1.1 on the Clippers -5 (-110) at Caesars and they are bet-able up to -6.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

Anthony Edwardsbasketball bettingDallas MavericksKawhi LeonardLeBron JamesLos Angeles ClippersLos Angeles LakersLuka DoncicMinnesota TimberwolvesnbaNBA best betsNBA picksNBA predictions

Written by Geoff Clark

Geoff Clark serves as OutKick’s sports betting guru. As a writer and host of OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark, he dives deep into the sports betting landscape and welcomes an array of sports betting personalities on his show to handicap America’s biggest sporting events.

Previously, Clark was a writer/podcaster for USA TODAY's Sportsbook Wire website, handicapping all the major sports tentpoles with a major focus on the NFL, NBA and MLB.

Clark graduated from St. John University.

Leave a Reply