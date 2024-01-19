NBA Sticking With Investigation Into Thunder’s Josh Giddey Over Online Claims of Inappropriate Relationship

Videos by OutKick

The NBA announced its intentions to investigate online claims made against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Josh Giddey, despite the conclusion of a police investigation that determined not to charge Giddey.

On Wednesday, the Newport Beach Police Department announced it was ending its investigation involving Giddey due to its lack of corroborating evidence.

Giddey became the target of online claims, alleging he had a relationship with an underage girl during his visits to Southern California.

The woman in question opted to not participate in the police department’s investigation — previously reported on OutKick.

According to a new report by TMZ, the NBA’s investigation into Giddey remains active despite the PD’s determination on Wednesday. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver previously mentioned that the league would make its judgment after the police department’s investigation.

The NBA’s investigation could be Giddey’s final hurdle toward clearing his name, for now. Giddey reportedly met with the girl in 2022, under the assumption she was 19.

He turned into a key role player for the Thunder last season, averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Since the claims surfaced on Nov. 23, Giddey has been mocked extensively by opposing teams and fans, about the claims.

Amid the controversy, Oklahoma City kept Giddey active in his typical role. The team and coach Mark Daigneault felt confident in their support of Giddey.

“Just with the information that we have at this point, that’s the decision that we made,” the coach said, defending his young player.

This season, Giddey is averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

