NBA Star Paul George’s Incredibly Out-Of-Touch Comment Shows He’s Never Had A Real Job | Dan Zaksheske

The biggest problem that average Americans have with Hollywood stars and professional athletes preaching to us is that these people don’t know what it’s like to live in the real world. They think they do, but they really don’t. NBA star Paul George perfectly crystalized this with an incredibly out-of-touch comment following a recent game.

Hollywood celebrities and professional athletes don’t have real jobs. That’s not to say they don’t have to work, but they really don’t have a clue what it’s like to work a normal day like the vast majority of Americans.

Yet, they feel perfectly free to lecture us about how we should behave. That’s often why so many of them lean to the left politically. Their horrible policy ideas don’t affect them.

NBA star Paul George, like almost all celebrities, doesn’t understand the life lived by the majority of American citizens. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Sure, call for defunding the police. That’s not going to hurt a millionaire living in a gated community with private security.

They lecture us about “oppression” while raking in millions and millions of dollars. This is particularly rampant among NBA players who never stop talking about the oppressive United States regime while simultaneously collecting money from China — an actual authoritarian government.

People like LeBron James claim that Americans don’t want athletes talking about politics because we don’t want to hear what black people have to say.

Not true. Well, partially true. It’s true that most people don’t want to hear what athletes think about politics. But, not because of the color of their skin. No, we don’t want to hear them because they don’t live in the real world.

They live in a fantasy land where money is virtually no object. Athletes don’t have any perspective on the issues facing 95-99% of American citizens.

Paul George, a veteran NBA star whose net worth is north of $100 million, has played basketball his entire life. He’s never worked a “real job.” He made that very clear with some ridiculous comments after a recent Clippers loss.

His teammate, Russell Westbrook, endured some criticism from a fan and chirped back at the fan. After the game, George said: “Nowhere else can people go to someone’s job and disrespect you at your job and it be okay… When people come to work, they should be respected at their job.”

Paul George on Russell Westbrook’s fan interaction:



“Nowhere else can people go to someone’s job and disrespect you at your job and it be okay… When people come to work, they should be respected at their job.” pic.twitter.com/mkqUx1zCne — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) November 28, 2023

A few things here. First, this is not “okay” as George claims. Security escorted the fan out of the building.

Russell Westbrook has had several run-ins with fans over the years. One of them received a lifetime arena ban. Another had his season tickets revoked.

There are consequences for improper actions from fans at sporting events, so I’m not sure what George even means when he says people think this is “okay.”

Second, and more importantly, raise your hand if you’ve ever been disrespected at work. I don’t know about you, but my hand is straight up in the air. Keep your hand raised if the person who disrespected you faced zero consequences.

I thought so.

The average American worker faces “disrespect” at work daily, but Paul George thinks this is unique to professional athletes because he’s never had a real job.

Paul George has no clue what it’s like to work an actual job, thus he thinks athletes are the only people who face disrespect at work.

Prior to working in sports media, I waited tables for several years at a few different chain restaurants. Not high-end ones, I assure you. I’m not sure I ever had an eight-hour shift that didn’t include someone “disrespecting me.”

Acting like athletes are the only ones who face this is absurd. Not only that, but when I was “disrespected” it was while making $10/hour. Paul George makes $42 million/year. That’s approximately $500,000 per regular season game.

When professional athletes face criticism, they almost always whine about it. Sometimes, they blame racism. Other times, they just think they’re above it.

That’s what the paycheck is for.

George isn’t alone. Most athletes feel this way. Of course they do, they’ve only know this life of making millions of dollars to play sports.

They’re completely out-of-touch and don’t even realize it.

But we do.