NBA Runs Promo To Boost Lagging Ticket Sales For In-Season Tournament

Videos by OutKick

The In-Season Tournament isn’t quite the booming success the NBA hoped it would be.

For the first time, all 30 teams are participating in a tournament during the regular season. And in addition to fielding complaints about the ugly uniforms and slippery floors designed for the tourney, the league is apparently having trouble selling tickets for the semifinals and finals in Las Vegas.

NBA fans received a special offer in their email inbox this week: Buy one ticket for the In-Season Tournament Semifinals and get three free!

The league seems pretty desperate to put butts in seats, and they’re trying to avoid the bad optics of an empty arena during this inaugural showcase.

How are ticket sales going for the NBA In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas with no teams yet confirmed? They are running a “Buy 1 get 3 Free” promotion beginning today. pic.twitter.com/sMZ3HM2zqz — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 28, 2023

The tournament began Nov. 3 and heads to Las Vegas for the semis and championship Dec. 7-9 at T-Mobile Arena.

In fairness to the NBA, maybe fans are waiting to see who actually qualifies for the semifinals before purchasing tickets. It also doesn’t help that fans in Las Vegas have infinite options for spending their entertainment dollars, and an inconsequential NBA tournament probably doesn’t top the list.

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

And the league is dishing out massive cash prizes for the tournament.

Players who lose in the quarterfinals: $50,000

Players who lose in the semifinals: $100,000

Players who lose in the championship: $200,000

Players who win the championship: $500,000

By the looks of things, the NBA will be lucky to break even.

It’s great for fans, though. As of Tuesday afternoon, the get-in price for the first semi-finals game in Vegas is $64 — quite a steal if you could get four tickets for that price!

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.