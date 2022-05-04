NBA Playoffs Picks For Game 2 – Heat Look To Go 2-0 With Philly

The Miami Heat took Game 1 with the Philadelphia 76ers following a commanding 14-point win and look to make that 2-0 before the series heads to Philly on Friday.

The Sixers are without star center Joel Embiid for the first two games in this series due to a concussion, and his absence was greatly felt on Monday.

Embiid is expected to return to the lineup by Game 3 on Friday which is great news for a shorthanded 76ers team.

PointsBet Sportsbook has the Heat going into Wednesday’s game as the 7.5-point favorite with a total of 208.

OutKick Bets‘ Kayla Knierim is confident taking the Heat at -7.5 especially after this number came down from 8.5.

“You never know when James Harden is going to decide to go off which is the only thing that had me slightly hesitant,” she said. “The Heat are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as the home favorite, they thrive when playing on their home court and bottom line, the Sixers are just too shorthanded in this matchup tonight.”

If you happen to be playing the total in this game Knierim said she likes the over, despite Game 1 only hitting 198.

Knierim is banking on Philly having a better night on offense especially when it comes to making 3’s, and said the over is 7-2 in the 76ers’ last nine games following a loss.

Check out everything Knierim had to say about the 76ers and Heat ahead of Game 2:

Keep up with all OutKick's latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

