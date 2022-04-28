3 NBA Playoff Games, 3 Picks with Kayla Knierim

Thursday is one of the best days in sports when it comes to betting. The main focus tonight will be the NFL Draft, which we got into on Wednesday, but let’s not forget about three very pivotal NBA Playoff games.

All three of tonight’s match-ups are sitting at 3-2 in the series with all three road teams in the driver’s seat.

OutKick Bets’ Kayla Knierim dives into tonight’s games and gives a pick for each in a three-game parlay.

Knierim previews the Philadelphia 76ers visiting Toronto after leading the series 3-0. Philly enters the night as the 1.5-point favorite with the total sitting at 209.5. Despite the lines, Knierim is banking on Toronto to cover at home tonight.

“I’m going Raptors at +2 tonight. They are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 against Philly and selfishly I just really want a game 7.”

Knierim also looks to the Phoenix Suns, who are favored by 2, heading back to New Orleans in a series that has made very little sense and one that has been extremely inconsistent. Due to those inconsistencies, Knierim said she is looking to the total in this game.

“The over has hit 12 times in the Pels’ last 17 with the Suns so I’m going to take the total and go over of 214.5 in this game.”

Lastly, the Dallas Mavericks will make their way to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz in the final game of the night.

Utah is listed as the 1-point home underdogs with a total of 210.5.

Whether or not Donovan Mitchell will play for the Jazz remains to be the biggest question mark in this game. Regardless, Knierim feels confident in riding with Dallas.

“I like the Mavs straight up in this one at -115 because you’re getting slightly more value than you would taking the spread,” Knierim said.

Here’s everything Knierim had to say ahead of tonight’s NBA Playoff games:

It is all happening, tonight! Here’s to our three-game parlay paying out big tonight!

