NBA Players, Media Ask For Brittney Griner’s Release From Russia, But Calling Her Innocent Is Off The Mark

WNBA star Brittney Griner is still under Russian surveillance after trying to smuggle THC vape cartridges through an airport.

As Griner turned 32 on Tuesday, the NBA and its media did their part in highlighting her birthday as her 243rd day in Russian captivity.

They kept calling for her release on the NBA’s opening day, but the messaging was … unclear.

During the Warriors’ pre-game championship festivities, scheduled before the Warriors-Lakers season opener, Steph Curry took the mic and delivered a speech supporting Brittney Griner’s release from detainment.

Curry flopped a bit when he said Griner was “wrongfully incarcerated” — considering Griner’s reckless drug use on international grounds. Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors nodded along.

Steph Curry shouts out Britney Griner at Warriors ring ceremony pic.twitter.com/ZI9sDPFjLh — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 19, 2022

Multiple outlets stood on the “wrongful” narrative on Griner’s birthday, which even sparked division among NBA Twitter for the opaque messaging.

The NBA and U.S. leadership can take responsibility for her wrongdoing and still get her back. They just haven’t tried.

BRITTNEY GRINER SENTENCED TO 9 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY ON DRUG CHARGES IN RUSSIA

Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was found guilty of the drug charges.

Yes, the Russians are holding the WNBA All-Star against her will and Griner should be home by now.

But calling her “innocent” is a bit out of bounds when it comes to the truth.

How do you say Happy Birthday to someone who has been wrongfully detained for 243 days?#WeAreBG#BringBGHome pic.twitter.com/KcXhqu5R3B — WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) October 18, 2022

Steph Curry uses the ring night platform to call attention to WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner, who turned 32 years old today. She remains wrongfully detained in Russia, an incarceration that has lasted more than 32 weeks. The U.S. opened prisoner swap negotiations in August. pic.twitter.com/K1GjK6VjMe — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 19, 2022

I understand this may be a sensitive subject to some, but genuinely asking, not joking, how is Britteny Griner being wrongfully detained in Russia if she broke that countries law ? — Gino💥 (@GinoPortera12) October 19, 2022

"Wrongfully detained"???



You don't grasp the reality of the situation.



Pled guilty of a crime in a foreign land.

Was sentenced.



You can disagree with the law.

You can disagree with the outcome.

It doesn't change Russia has the authority.#FaceIt — Kokopelli (@KokopelliEnt) October 19, 2022

Wrongfully detained? She smuggled drugs into Russia illegally. Get it right before spewing fake news — Henry509 (@HenryOunesivix1) October 19, 2022

Don't bring drugs into a foreign country. Russia especially. She is not "wrongfully detained." Don't break the law. — Taylor Oliver (@wisegr33n) October 19, 2022

WRONGFULLY INCARCERATED EVEN THOUGH A LAW WAS BROKEN OKAY LOL — Vandal (@BEEHIGHB) October 19, 2022