NBA Players, Media Ask For Brittney Griner’s Release From Russia, But Calling Her Innocent Is Off The Mark

WNBA star Brittney Griner is still under Russian surveillance after trying to smuggle THC vape cartridges through an airport.
As Griner turned 32 on Tuesday, the NBA and its media did their part in highlighting her birthday as her 243rd day in Russian captivity.
They kept calling for her release on the NBA’s opening day, but the messaging was … unclear.
During the Warriors’ pre-game championship festivities, scheduled before the Warriors-Lakers season opener, Steph Curry took the mic and delivered a speech supporting Brittney Griner’s release from detainment.
Curry flopped a bit when he said Griner was “wrongfully incarcerated” — considering Griner’s reckless drug use on international grounds. Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors nodded along.
WATCH:
Multiple outlets stood on the “wrongful” narrative on Griner’s birthday, which even sparked division among NBA Twitter for the opaque messaging.
The NBA and U.S. leadership can take responsibility for her wrongdoing and still get her back. They just haven’t tried.
Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was found guilty of the drug charges.
Yes, the Russians are holding the WNBA All-Star against her will and Griner should be home by now.
But calling her “innocent” is a bit out of bounds when it comes to the truth.
