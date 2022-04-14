NBA Play-In Tournament: Hawks, Pelicans Blow Out Competition; Hornets, Spurs Done For Season

Two teams are headed home as the second slate of NBA postseason play-in games have come to an end.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets traveled to Atlanta to face Trey Young and the Hawks.

Atlanta ran away with the play-in win, beating the Hornets, 132-103.

Though Young had a sluggish start to his game; meanwhile, Atlanta’s starting cast helped shoulder the load while the 23-year-old found his rhythm.

Young finished with 24 points on 8-of-24 shooting.

All five Hawks starters ended the night with double-digit scoring, and Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed to the offensive onslaught with 13 points off the bench.

Atlanta finished off Charlotte’s season by shooting over 50 percent from both the field and three-point line.

The Hawks will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday to compete for the eighth playoff spot in the East.

In New Orleans, Gregg Popovich may have coached his final game with the Spurs after falling to the New Orleans Pelicans, 113-103.

The Spurs were lukewarm from beyond the arc (38.2 percent) but shot dismally in the mid-range.

San Antonio collectively shot 40.7 percent from the field. They were left wanting more out of their young star in Dejounte Murray who finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

New Orleans boasted a triple threat of offense from CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas in the victory over San Antonio.

All three players combined for 81 points to cap the Spurs and Popovic’s 2021-22 season.

The Pelicans travel to Crypto.com Arena on Friday to take on the Los Angeles Clippers for the West’s eighth seed.

New Orleans has won three of their last four matchups against Ty Lue’s Clippers.

via @NBA

Friday, April 15

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 7:30 p.m. (ET)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers 10 p.m. (ET)

Saturday, April 16

Game 1: Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks, 1 p.m. (EST)

Game 1: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. (EST)

Game 1: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. (EST)

Game 1: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (EST)

Sunday, April 17

Game 1: No. 8 (East) vs. Heat, 1 p.m. (EST)

Game 1: Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. (EST)

Game 1: Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. (EST)

Game 1: No. 8 (West) vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (EST)

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela