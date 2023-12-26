NBA Not Expected To Sideline Draymond Green For Long: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Word around the NBA is that Warriors forward Draymond Green may only miss 11 to 13 games as part of his indefinite suspension. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said the timeline is not concrete but floats around the low mark.

Green’s expected timeline lands much lighter than most fans based on the veteran player’s dire need to learn and turn from his persona as a cheap-shot artist in the league.

The suspension news announced that Green needed to meet specific criteria to return to action for Golden State.

ICYMI: Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected during the third quarter of Tuesday’s 119-116 loss to the Suns after hitting Phoenix big man Jusuf Nurkić in the face.



🎥 @BleacherReportpic.twitter.com/eLrsbg55j6 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 13, 2023

Headlines have been unkind to the NBA in the past year. With Ja Morant, Kevin Porter, Jr., Miles Bridges and more exhibiting unhinged behavior on the court,

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr strongly encouraged Green to learn from his incident with Nurkic.

Last season, Green received a suspension after stomping on Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis. Green’s lowest moment came in 2022 when he punched ex-Warriors teammate Jordan Poole.

Steve Kerr admitted that Green’s behavior since the Poole punch has been unacceptable.

“It’s not just about an outburst on the court—this is about his life,” Kerr said. “This is about someone who I believe in, someone who I’ve known for a decade, who I love for his loyalty, his commitment, his passion, his love for his teammates, his friends, his family. Trying to help that guy. Because the one who choked Rudy [Gobert], the one who took a wild flail at Jusuf, the one who punched Jordan [Poole] last year, that’s the guy who has to change. And, he knows that.”

Does Draymond deserve a lengthier suspension? Let us know: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Check us out on TikTok