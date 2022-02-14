NBA No Longer Has Any Players In COVID Protocols

Videos by OutKick

Wizards center Daniel Gafford has now exited the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which means zero players out of all 30 teams are out with COVID, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

We all watched NBA stars like LeBron James attend Super Bowl LVI unmasked, yet not a single positive test? You’d think at least one player would come down with a virus ESPN told us would kill millions this winter.

And don’t get us wrong — we’re stoked to see sports leagues ignoring COVID like we all insisted two years ago. It’d just be nice if they’d come out and admit they made the whole thing go away because shutdowns were beginning to impact business for the wealthy. Don’t believe me? Look no further than the timing.

Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning after Covid-19) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will not play when the Wizards host the Pistons on Monday night, the Wizards said. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) February 13, 2022

Remember the NBA’s Christmas outbreak that had north of 100 players out for two weeks due to positive tests that followed with Adam Silver telling the public we’d have to “learn to live with COVID”? Conveniently enough, NBA players have since managed to steer clear of the virus, and those inconvenient positive tests magically vanished.

Now that’s either incredible luck, or they’re letting players play despite test results or failing to test altogether. What’s clear is that commissioner Silver understood that COVID wasn’t going away, despite the NBA’s near 100 percent vaccination rate. Since they all told us vaccines would stop this virus and outbreaks were proving they couldn’t, they were forced to draw conclusions we preached years ago.

Are we happy players aren’t stuck in 10-day protocols that cost teams games? Yes — we’re ecstatic that the conversation is back onto sports and off of dopes like Dr. Fauci or some other paid off clown delivering a lecture on public health. We’d just like to have either Adam Silver himself or another NBA talking head like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith admit we could make COVID disappear by agreeing business is more important than saving the nation’s vulnerable. Sad, sure, but collapsing the world’s economy to sound like good people wasn’t a game worth playing.

For now, COVID has no impact on sports, and we hope that trend continues.