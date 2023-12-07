NBA, NFL, Sports World Reacts To UNLV Shooting

Videos by OutKick

Wednesday afternoon reports broke of an active shooter on the UNLV campus. The shooting claimed the lives of three victims, with another individual listed as in stable condition.

Thankfully, police officers were on site quickly and were able to neutralize the shooter before the shooter was able to hurt more people.

As a result of the tragic loss of life and injury, several individuals and organizations around the sports world reacted with statements and/or event cancellations. The local Las Vegas Raiders issued a statement expressing their sympathy to the victims and pledging to support UNLV.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred at UNLV today,” the statement reads. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. We are committed to helping our friends at UNLV and the greater Las Vegas community heal and are grateful for the efforts of our first responders.”

The NBA also reportedly had planned to do a “marquee takeover” on the Strip tonight to promote their ongoing In-Season Tournament, but canceled it after the shooting.

The NBA planned to do a marquee takeover on the Strip with In-Season Tournament branding, but it is now canceled in light of the shooting at UNLV.#NBA | #NBAInSeasonTournament — dominic lavoie (@dominicjlavoie) December 6, 2023

The Las Vegas Golden Knights also issued a statement: “Our hearts are with the victims of today’s tragic events, and with our entire community. We pledge our support for all those affected and are eternally grateful to the first responders who serve the valley.”

LAS VEGAS – A UNLV Rebels helmet is shown on the sidelines during the team’s game against the Hawaii Warriors at Sam Boyd Stadium in 2017. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

More Statements Of Support For UNLV

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway also issued a statement of support for the school. “We are deeply saddened by the events at UNLV today,” it read. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, first responders, the UNLV family and our entire community.”

Sports website The Ringer also cancelled a live podcast scheduled for Wednesday night.

In light of today’s tragic events, we are canceling tonight’s live podcast show in Las Vegas. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase. We’re sending our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the UNLV community, and everyone impacted. — The Ringer (@ringer) December 6, 2023

UNLV also canceled its basketball game scheduled against Dayton in Ohio.