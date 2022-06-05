in Clay's Features, NBA, Sports

Clay Travis, Enes Kanter Freedom Shred NBA For Its Hypocrisy

Earlier this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said China’s response to former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey expressing his support for anti-government Hong Kong protesters in 2019 cost the league hundreds of millions of dollars.

OutKick founder Clay Travis joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’, alongside basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom, to discuss the commissioner’s comments and ties between the NBA and China.

Watch below:

Written by OutKick Flash

