NBA First-Round Pick Josh Primo Cites Mental Health For Leaving Spurs

San Antonio Spurs 2021 first-round draft pick Josh Primo is stepping away from basketball due to mental health concerns.

In a statement released to ESPN, the 12th overall pick asks for privacy as he battles “previous trauma.”

Josh Primo statement to ESPN in the aftermath of his release from the Spurs tonight: pic.twitter.com/H1n3k3IIcn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 29, 2022

The basketball world was shocked when the San Antonio Spurs waived Primo on Friday. The team picked up the third-year, $4.3 million option on his contract a few weeks ago.

The Spurs issued a statement saying that no one from the organization will be commenting on the matter.

The Spurs have waived Josh Primo, per an official team release: pic.twitter.com/Ggi6iGn93A — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) October 28, 2022

Immediately social media began speculating that there must be more to the story.

It’s unclear if Primo asked to be waived from the team.

San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Josh Primo (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

MORE ATHLETES ARE DISCUSSING MENTAL HEALTH

Primo joins a growing number of athletes that have been open about their mental health. However, it is unusual for a rising star to suddenly step away from a sport after just signing a multi-million dollar extension.

At the age of 18, Primo was the youngest player selected in last year’s draft. In 54 games with the Spurs, he averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He played in 4 of the Spurs 6 games this season.

The team is currently 4-2.