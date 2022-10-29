NBA First-Round Pick Josh Primo Cites Mental Health For Leaving Spurs

San Antonio Spurs 2021 first-round draft pick Josh Primo is stepping away from basketball due to mental health concerns.
In a statement released to ESPN, the 12th overall pick asks for privacy as he battles “previous trauma.”
The basketball world was shocked when the San Antonio Spurs waived Primo on Friday. The team picked up the third-year, $4.3 million option on his contract a few weeks ago.
The Spurs issued a statement saying that no one from the organization will be commenting on the matter.
Immediately social media began speculating that there must be more to the story.
It’s unclear if Primo asked to be waived from the team.
MORE ATHLETES ARE DISCUSSING MENTAL HEALTH
Primo joins a growing number of athletes that have been open about their mental health. However, it is unusual for a rising star to suddenly step away from a sport after just signing a multi-million dollar extension.
At the age of 18, Primo was the youngest player selected in last year’s draft. In 54 games with the Spurs, he averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He played in 4 of the Spurs 6 games this season.
The team is currently 4-2.