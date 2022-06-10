NBA Finals Game 4 Preview: Picks, Predictions, and Player Props

Boston chases a commanding lead in the Finals and the franchise’s first title since 2008. A win in Game 4 on Friday at TD Garden puts the Celtics one short of burying the Golden State Warriors.

Home hasn’t been a happy place this postseason for the Celtics, who are 4-8 in the playoffs on their own floor.

But the Warriors could be working with a limited Steph Curry. He plans to play despite a foot injury in a Game 3 loss, the second double-digit defeat in the series suffered by Golden State.

The Celtics opened a substantial and lasting lead early behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, cooking Golden State to take a 2-1 series lead.

Going Green

Solving Curry is always critical to slowing the Warriors and he was in clear pain on the floor two nights ago in a Game 3 loss. But Curry is averaging 31.3 points and 18 of 37 from 3-point range in this series, and the Celtics are still holding a winning hand.

The Pick: Celtics to cover -4, -108 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Capital J

Jayson Tatum had 26 in Game 3 and bumped his average over the past two games to 27.0 after a horrific 3 of 17 shooting night in the series opener. His quickness is a challenge and when Tatum scores within the flow of the offense, he’s capable of a huge night.

The Pick: Jayson Tatum to score 30-plus point/Boston to win, +280 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Run, Robert

Robert Williams is an unheralded big but not in Boston, where teammates were recognizing his play as a key to the team holding an advantage in the series. An all-effort defender and rebounder, he had 10 boards, four blocks and three steals along with eight points in Game 3. Ride the hot hand.

The Pick: Robert Williams 6-plus rebound/Boston to win, +142 at FanDuel