NBA Finals – Denver At Miami: 3 Things To Look For In Game 3

updated

Advantage winner.

That is the situation entering Game 3 of the NBA Finals as the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are tied 1-1 going into Wednesday’s game in Miami (8:30 p.m., ABC).

Of the last 40 NBA Finals that were tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 has gone on to win the title 32 times for a .800 winning percentage.

Here are three things to consider going into this swing game:

1. The Fourth Quarter Heat

Miami came back from an 83-75 deficit after three quarters Sunday night in Los Angeles to win 111-108. The Heat also fought back from an 84-63 deficit in Game 1 to make a decent game of it before falling, 104-93. Miami leads Denver, 66-45, over two fourth quarters so far and is outshooting the Nuggets 64 percent to 44 percent. The Nuggets need to remember not to let up or it could be behind in a series many thought it would sweep or win in five games.

2. Can Jimmy Butler And Nikola Jokic Return To Normal?

After averaging 28 points in the playoffs going into the NBA Finals, Miami’s Jimmy Butler has scored just 13 and 21 points. Earlier in the playoffs, he was scoring in the 30s, 40s and 50s. He needs to go crazy again for the Heat. As far as Denver’s Nikola Jokic, he managed an uncharacteristic four assists in the Nuggets’ loss Sunday.

That was his lowest assist total of the playoffs. He came into Sunday’s game averaging 10.5 assists in the postseason.

3. What Is Up With Denver’s Michael Porter Jr.?

Miami’s zone defense has worked effectively against the Nuggets, and particularly guard Michael Porter Jr. The small forward is 3 of 17 from 3-point range in the NBA Finals for 17 percent. But it may be more him than the defense. He was not much better in Denver’s last two wins over the Lakers, hitting 7 of 20 from 3-point range for 35 percent. This after hitting 41 percent from beyond the arc in the regular season.

“I’m not going to keep missing that many 3s,” MPJ said. OK, if you say so.

Gabe Vincent and Max Strug may have different ideas. They have been on Porter most of the time and have made him have to dribble, which he is not great at.

The Rest Of The Series

The NBA Finals resume Friday in Miami (8:30 p.m., ABC) for Game 4. Game 5 will be in Denver on Monday. Game 6, if necessary, will be on Thursday, June 15, in Miami. Both are scheduled for 8:30 p.m. tips on ABC.

Game 7 will be Sunday, June 18, in Denver (8 p.m., ABC).

