NBA Fan Appears To House Cup Of Fries In 10 Seconds, But I’m Calling Foul

French fries are an American (French?) delicacy and one of the most perfect foods in our great history, and sometimes you just can’t help yourself when you’re eating them.

We’ve all been there before, right? You have yourself a nice burger and fries, you find yourself in a deep conversation or watching something on TV, and then look down and BAM, they’re gone.

Once you get going on a plate of fries, there’s no slowing down. There’s no second gear. You’re either all in, or all out.

Don’t buy it? Check out this NBA fan:

No shot this NBA fan ate all those fries, right?

Holy smokes. I know the announcer says 30 seconds, but he’s way off. The camera was panned away from that couple for maybe 10 seconds before going back to him, and the fries are just gone.

Here’s the obvious question: did he actually eat them or is there more to the story?

I love a good underdog story, and I can certainly be swayed, but I’m team BS on this one. Absolutely no shot he housed that in 10 seconds. Not without something happening that we don’t know about.

McDonalds fries are unbeatable. (Photo illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Maybe the camera angle was weird and there weren’t that many fries left? Maybe he dropped them? Maybe he chucked them, although I’m not sure what his reasoning would be on that one.

But I’m not buying that he actually down an entire cup of fries that quickly. I certainly wouldn’t blame him, but I’m gonna need a little more proof.

BTW, the definitive Mount Rushmore of fries includes:

McDonalds (duh) Checkers Chick-Fil-A Steak & Shake

Sorry, that’s the list. No edits.